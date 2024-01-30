DB Schenker's Renu Bohra joins National Engineering Industries as CHRO

After dedicating more than 13 years to her role at DB Schenker India, Renu Bohra is poised to take on a new challenge as the CHRO at National Engineering Industries Ltd., where she will spearhead HR and people initiatives.

National Engineering Industries, a leading manufacturing company, has announced the appointment of Renu Bohra as the Chief Human Resources Officer, effective immediately.

In her new role, Renu brings over 25 years of HR expertise across Logistics & Supply Chain, Professional Services, Healthcare Services, Consumer Durables, Engineering, and Manufacturing sectors. Most recently, she served as the Chief People Officer at DB Schenker, a role she held for over six years during her 13 years of service to the group.

Before joining DB Schenker, Renu worked with Blue Star as the Deputy General Manager HR, with HSSC India as the Deputy Manager HR, and with Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BACL) Ltd as the Assistant Manager HR. Her core competencies include HR strategy, talent management, talent and succession planning, culture building, diversity and inclusion, business transformation, organisation development, change management, capability building, high-performance employee relations, and other HR solutions.

On the academic front, Renu holds an MSc degree in Mathematics from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, an MPhil degree in Computer Applications from IIT Roorkee, an MSc in Psychotherapy and Counselling from IPMS and Global Open University, Nagaland. She also holds a certificate in Strategy and General Management from IIM Calcutta.