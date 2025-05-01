DFM Foods appoints Richa Saraswat as new CHRO

Richa Saraswat brings more than 15 years of experience, with a substantial amount of time spent with Vedanta Resources.

DFM Foods, a leading name in India’s packaged snack industry, has announced the appointment of Richa Saraswat as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective April 2025. The move underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team as it navigates a fast-evolving consumer market and competitive talent landscape.

With over 16 years of diverse experience across talent acquisition, employer branding, HR business partnering, capability building, and diversity and inclusion, Richa brings a wealth of strategic HR expertise to her new role. Her career spans key leadership roles that have involved building strong workplace cultures, leading transformation initiatives, and fostering inclusive people practices across geographies.

In a LinkedIn post confirming the news, Richa wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer at DFM Foods Limited!”

Before joining DFM Foods, she was with United Breweries, where she last served as HR Business Partner – Supply Chain and Cluster HR Head for the North Region. During her tenure there, she played a pivotal role in driving HR strategy for the supply chain function and led people operations across one of the most dynamic regional clusters.

A significant part of Richa’s professional journey was shaped at Vedanta Resources Limited, where she spent over a decade. Starting as a Corporate HR Leader, she held several strategic roles and was instrumental in advancing talent management and employee engagement across business units.

Her appointment comes at a time when the Indian snacks industry is undergoing rapid transformation. The sector, valued at Rs 46,571.3 crore in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.63% to reach Rs 1,01,811.2 crore by 2033. Several macroeconomic and lifestyle factors are contributing to this surge, including rapid urbanization, a growing youth demographic, shifting consumer preferences toward convenience foods, and the increasing influence of Western eating habits.

In particular, the industry is seeing a significant rise in demand for health-conscious snacking. Consumers are increasingly leaning toward baked, non-fried products made with natural ingredients, reflecting a broader shift in health and wellness awareness. Alongside this, regional and ethnic flavors are gaining traction, prompting manufacturers to innovate with local taste profiles that appeal to culturally diverse consumer bases.

Premiumisation is another notable trend. Today’s consumers are not only seeking variety and authenticity but are also willing to pay more for gourmet and niche snack offerings. The push for attractive, easy-to-use packaging, along with the rapid growth of e-commerce and digital distribution channels, is further accelerating the market’s evolution.

As DFM Foods gears up to leverage these trends, the addition of Richa Saraswat to its leadership team is expected to bring renewed focus to organisational agility, people-first strategies, and capability development. Her deep understanding of talent dynamics and culture-building will likely play a key role in supporting the company’s growth ambitions and in attracting and retaining top talent in an increasingly competitive sector.

With this strategic appointment, DFM Foods reaffirms its focus on strengthening its people agenda, aligning HR priorities with broader business goals, and preparing the organization for future-ready transformation.