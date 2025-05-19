DHL Global Forwarding appoints Amanda Rasmussen as Chief Commercial Officer

With nearly 30 years of experience in the logistics industry, Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in Commercial, Operations, and General Management.

DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist of DHL Group, has appointed Amanda Rasmussen as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective May 15, 2025. In her new role, she will report directly to Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight. Amanda succeeds Thomas George, who has transitioned to a Group-level role as Executive Vice President, overseeing the implementation of the new corporate strategy for 2030.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the logistics industry, Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in Commercial, Operations, and General Management. Her career includes over 15 years of direct commercial experience in various sales roles across the US, Asia, and Europe, along with significant leadership in regional and product-level P&L management.

She joined DHL Global Forwarding's International Supply Chain (ISC) business in 2010, where she initially focused on the South Asia-Pacific region. In 2015, her responsibilities expanded to encompass ISC Operations across the entire Asia Pacific. Further broadening her operational and commercial expertise, Amanda held leadership positions at Indo Trans Logistics and Expeditors International before returning to DHL in 2024 as Senior Vice President Order Management Solutions (OMS).

“We are excited to welcome Amanda to her new position as Chief Commercial Officer," said Tim Scharwath. "Her deep understanding of the logistics landscape and proven track record in driving commercial success will be a great asset as we continue to enhance our offerings and strengthen our position in the market. With the evolving market landscape and growing complexities in trade and tariffs, she will help us to showcase our strong value proposition in supporting customers to navigate these challenges. At the same time, I would like to thank Thomas George for his dedication and the important role he has played in the development of our business over the past years."

"Our digital solutions, combined with our global network of dedicated experts and extensive portfolio of transport and value-added services, including customs brokerage, make DHL Global Forwarding a comprehensive one-stop shop for all logistics needs. Alongside our commercial team, I am eager to showcase the significant impact DHL Global Forwarding can have for our customers, especially during challenging and complex times."