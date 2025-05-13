DMart brings Vineet Kumar onboard as Circle HR Manager

DMart – Avenue Supermarts, the retail giant known for its expansive footprint and value-driven retail model, has officially announced the appointment of Vineet Kumar as Circle HR Manager, effective May 2025. This strategic hire is expected to strengthen the company’s focus on building a future-ready workforce aligned with its operational goals.

In his new role, Kumar will lead the implementation of HR policies, design and deliver employee development initiatives, and help align people strategies with DMart’s evolving business needs. His appointment comes at a time when retail companies are placing increased emphasis on workforce agility, compliance, and employee engagement to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

With over 18 years of experience in human resources and administration, he brings a wealth of knowledge in workforce optimisation, statutory compliance, and employee relations. His deep expertise in streamlining HR processes and building compliant, people-first cultures will play a pivotal role in supporting DMart’s growth and maintaining its strong operational standards across its expanding network.

Before joining DMart, Kumar served as Head – HR & Admin at Dixon Technologies India, where he was responsible for end-to-end human resource development (HRD), administrative functions, and Environment, Health & Safety (EHS). He is known for driving high-impact efficiency and compliance initiatives and has been recognised for his leadership in building sustainable HR practices in dynamic business environments.Kumar’s appointment underscores DMart’s continued commitment to fostering a high-performing and engaged workforce, especially as the company scales across multiple regions. His vision for a resilient HR strategy is expected to further strengthen DMart’s cultural fabric and position it for future growth.

Founded by Radhakishan Damani, DMart opened its first store in Powai in 2002. Since then, the brand has grown rapidly, boasting over 415 stores across India, including major states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. As it continues to expand, talent leadership appointments like Vineet Kumar’s become crucial to supporting and sustaining operational excellence at scale.