DP World onboards Sahdev Bhatt as Senior Director & Head of TA

With more than 16 years of industry experience, Sahdev Bhatt has joined DP World from Arcelormittal Nippon Steel.
Multi-national logistics company DP World has appointed Sahdev Bhatt as Senior Director & Head of Talent Acquisition – SCO. He has joined DP World with more than 16 years of industry experience.

Bhatt’s experience lies in people strategy, business partnering, talent acquisition, handling employee life cycle processes, employee engagement & talent management. 

An HRCP from TISS & Certified HR analytics from XLRI, Bhatt worked in various sectors like Automobile, Heavy Engineering, and Power & Infra. 

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Senior Director & Head Talent Acquisition - SCO at DP World,” Bhatt posted on LinkedIn.

He has joined DP World from Arcelormittal Nippon Steel where he worked as Head Talent Acquisition from September 2023 - Jan 2025. Tata Motors and Adani Power are other organisations where he worked previously.

