Edenred appoints Minaxi Indra as Its MD for India

The new MD eyes growth in the Indian market via product expansion, strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.

Edenred, a digital platform for people at work has announced the appointment of Minaxi Indra as its Managing Director. Minaxi brings over 22 years of diverse leadership experience across global and Indian organisations empowering Edenred India’s ambitious growth strategy.

An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, Minaxi has a proven track record of scaling businesses through transformative strategies, with expertise spanning Technology, Learning, SaaS and Travel industries. Her leadership roles at organisations like upGrad, Uber, LinkedIn along with her tenure at SAP, Cisco, and IBM have equipped her with an analytical understanding of the market that she leverages in building high-performing, customer-centric teams.

“As a business, we are leaning into the massive growth opportunity in front of us by focusing on our product fitment, market partnerships and people progressions,” said Minaxi.

“On the inorganic front, Edenred is evaluating strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions within the larger fintech ecosystem that bring us closer to our customers and are complementary to our core rewards product offerings,” added Minaxi.

Over the past few years, Edenred has witnessed robust revenue growth, going from €1.62B in 2021 to €2.5B in 2023. In India, Edenred collaborates with a robust network of 400+ brand partners on the supply side, delivering a wide array of choices for its users. On the demand side, the company has some of the largest corporates like Airtel, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharat Petroleum in India as its customers.