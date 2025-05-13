Eveready appoints Anirban Banerjee as new CEO

Anirban Banerjee brings with him over two decades of cross-sectoral experience spanning FMCG, consumer durables, and retail.

Eveready Industries India has officially appointed Anirban Banerjee as its new Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made via the company’s official LinkedIn handle, signalling a leadership transition aimed at accelerating Eveready's future strategy and innovation-led growth.

Banerjee brings with him over two decades of cross-sectoral experience spanning FMCG, consumer durables, and retail. Prior to this elevation, he served as the Senior Vice President and SBU Head for Eveready’s Batteries and Flashlights division. In this role, he was instrumental in driving the transformation of the brand, reinforcing its dominance in the market and pioneering modernisation efforts within the legacy business.

Before joining Eveready in 2022, Banerjee had a long and accomplished tenure at Godrej Consumer Products Limited, where he held multiple strategic leadership roles for nearly 14 years. His responsibilities ranged from marketing and exports in ASEAN markets to heading global innovation strategies across categories like household insecticides, hair care, and air care. His final role at Godrej saw him stationed in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he led marketing, e-commerce, and exports for the region.

This broad spectrum of experience is expected to be a significant asset for Eveready as it continues to evolve from a household legacy brand into a more digitally enabled and consumer-centric enterprise.

Commenting on the announcement, the company said, “With leadership experience across FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Retail sectors, Mr. Banerjee brings deep expertise in business management, marketing, and innovation. We look forward to his leadership as Eveready continues to build on its iconic legacy and accelerate its strategic growth journey.”

Based in Kolkata, Banerjee now takes charge at a critical juncture for Eveready Industries, as the company seeks to enhance its relevance in a competitive market while strengthening its product portfolio and expanding into new growth areas.