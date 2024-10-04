EverEnviro appoints new CFO and HR head

Shiva Kumar and Ruchika Bhatia have been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of HR & Admin, respectively.

EverEnviro Resource Management, India's compressed biogas developer, has announced leadership appointments. They have appointed Shiva Kumar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Ruchika Bhatia as Head of HR & Admin.

With over 25 years of experience, Shiva Kumar has experience across sectors such as hospitality, real estate, IT & ITES, and manufacturing. He brings deep expertise in general management, corporate finance, financial structuring, and risk management.

Ruchika is a seasoned HR professional with over two decades of experience in the transport, logistics, and supply chain sectors. Throughout her career, she has excelled in areas such as business partnering, change management, and employee engagement, with a sharp focus on building resilient teams and fostering leadership talent. In this role, Ruchika will focus on building a strong, people-centric culture that aligns with the company’s mission of sustainability and growth

“The addition of Kumar and Bhatia brings invaluable expertise to our team. Their vast experience and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our company’s strategic development, enhancing our employee value proposition and supporting the company’s continued growth and success,” said Mahesh Girdhar, Managing Director and CEO, EverEnviro.