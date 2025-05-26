Exclusive: Citigroup’s Vijay Swaminathan joins Redington as Global CHRO

In an exclusive update to People Matters, Redington has named Vijay Swaminathan as its new Global Chief Human Resources Officer. The seasoned HR leader joins from Citigroup to lead Redington’s people strategy across 40+ countries.

Redington Group has appointed Vijay Swaminathan as its Global Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), marking a pivotal moment in the company’s global HR transformation journey. The appointment underscores Redington’s commitment to building a future-ready, people-first culture across more than 40 markets where it operates.

The announcement was shared exclusively with People Matters, confirming that Swaminathan will lead the company’s human capital strategy as it scales its presence across emerging markets and global technology ecosystems.

Swaminathan joins Redington after nearly two decades at Citigroup, where he held multiple senior HR roles across South Asia and ASEAN. Most recently, he served as Head of HR – India GCCs and Labour Relations Lead for Asia (South) Cluster, where he oversaw HR for Citi’s Global Capability Centres with a workforce of over 30,000 employees.

In his role at Citi, Swaminathan was widely recognised for his ability to shape high-performance cultures, build scalable talent ecosystems, and embed inclusive leadership practices in complex, matrixed environments. His expertise spans across organisational design, leadership development, DEI, employee well-being, and labour relations — capabilities that Redington is now betting on to fuel its next phase of growth.

Swaminathan’s appointment comes at a time when the firm is accelerating its global ambitions, transforming itself from a tech distributor to a platform-led, innovation-driven organisation. With its operations spanning over 40 countries, the company is increasingly focused on aligning its people strategy with digital acceleration, agility, and inclusion.

Known for his strategic HR thinking and empathetic leadership style, Swaminathan has consistently championed wellness initiatives, employee advocacy, and culture transformation throughout his career. At Citi, he led multiple initiatives to strengthen workforce resilience and future-skill talent at scale.

His track record of working across highly regulated markets and diverse talent pools makes him well-suited to lead Redington’s HR across geographies — from India and the Middle East to Southeast Asia and Africa.