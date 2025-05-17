Exclusive: Dapinder Singh Narula to lead Talent Management at Mankind Pharma

Narula brings close to 15 years of experience in Human Resources, spanning multiple reputed organisations and diverse functional areas within the HR domain.

People Matters has exclusively confirmed that Dapinder Singh Narula has joined Mankind Pharma as General Manager – Human Resources, with a focus on Talent Management. He will be reporting to Mr. Prateek Dubey and will operate out of the company’s Corporate Office in Delhi.

Narula brings with him nearly 15 years of professional experience in the field of Human Resources, having worked across several well-known organisations and domains. Over the course of his career, he has built deep capabilities in Talent Management, Learning & Organisation Development, and HR Business Partnering. His ability to align HR strategies with business goals has been a consistent hallmark of his professional journey.

Before taking up his current role at Mankind Pharma, Narula was associated with Jubilant FoodWorks, where he led multiple key HR portfolios. His responsibilities included talent management, capability building, HR business partnering, and developing HR frameworks that supported both people growth and business objectives.

He has also worked with reputable companies like L&T, Max Life Insurance, and the Adani Group, where he held roles with increasing responsibility. In these organisations, he contributed to the design and implementation of HR strategies that impacted both employee development and organisational effectiveness.

Narula holds an MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB), where he graduated as a Gold Medallist. He also earned a Bachelor’s degree in Technology from NIT Jalandhar (Rank holder).

His appointment at Mankind Pharma comes at a time when the company is focusing on scaling its talent strategy and strengthening its leadership development efforts. With his experience across varied sectors and his strong academic foundation, Narula is expected to play a key role in shaping the organisation’s people agenda.