Exclusive: WTW appoints Sukhmeet Singh as Head of Transformation - India and Co-Head of TMG Industry - International

Sukhmeet’s appointment is a key move in WTW’s strategy to expand its influence in India and global markets. With more than 18 years of consulting experience, he will drive WTW’s growth and transformation by delivering innovative solutions worldwide.

In a strategic move, WTW has announced the appointment of Sukhmeet Singh as Head of Transformation and Integrated Solutions for India, and Co-Head of the Technology, Media, and Gaming (TMG) Industry for the International region—spanning APAC, CEEMEA, and LATAM—within the Work and Rewards line of business. With extensive expertise in human capital consulting, Sukhmeet is expected to strengthen WTW’s advisory capabilities by driving transformation and enabling agile, high-performance organisations.

His remit will include organisation effectiveness, workforce optimisation, talent management, leadership development, HR transformation, rewards strategy, and other critical areas shaping the future of work. By navigating complex business challenges, Sukhmeet aims to support companies in building resilient, future-ready organisations capable of achieving sustainable growth.

As leader of WTW’s Transformation and Integrated Solutions in India, he will play a pivotal role in guiding organisations through significant transformations while ensuring alignment with global best practices. His deep knowledge of HR strategy is set to boost employee engagement, retention, and productivity.

Before joining WTW, Sukhmeet spent 14 years with Mercer, where he led the firm’s Talent and Transformation Consulting business in India. Under his leadership, the business witnessed substantial expansion, resulting in a separate P&L carve-out. He also spearheaded the acquisition and integration of Kincentric’s engagement business in India.

With over 18 years of consulting experience across more than 15 countries, Sukhmeet has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor to organisations undergoing large-scale transformations, mergers, and acquisitions. His work across Asia, Europe, and North America has further cemented his credentials in leading complex change initiatives.

Speaking about his new role to People Matters, Sukhmeet said, “WTW is at a pivotal point in its journey, with an aggressive growth trajectory, and I wanted to contribute to it.” He emphasises the firm’s focus on innovative digital solutions, which he believes offer significant value to clients undergoing transformation.

This appointment is not just focused on India; it represents a broader global opportunity. As Co-Head of the TMG industry across WTW’s International region, Sukhmeet will lead transformation efforts across 23 diverse markets, shaping change on a much wider scale.

Sukhmeet’s core objective is to strengthen WTW’s people advisory capabilities and deliver end-to-end transformation solutions. “I’m here to help organisations unlock the full potential of their workforce. AI, skills, professionalising businesses, operating model changes—these are top priorities today. Success means delivering real value and ensuring clients see measurable business outcomes,” he explains.

With his broad international experience and proven track record, Sukhmeet is committed to helping businesses build agile, resilient workforces that drive long-term success. His appointment marks a significant step in WTW’s strategy to deepen its impact across India and global markets. His background in M&A consulting, business transformation, and talent strategy positions him to lead WTW’s expansion while delivering impactful solutions to the most pressing workforce challenges today.