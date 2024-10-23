Fedbank Financial Services appoints Parvez Mulla as the MD & CEO

With 28 years of experience across lending, retail banking, and insurance domains, Parvez Mulla is joining Fedbank from HDFC Life where he worked as COO.

The Board of Directors of Fedbank Financial Services has approved the appointment of Parvez Mulla as the MD & CEO of the company for three years, effective November 11. His appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Parvez Mulla comes with 28 years of experience across lending, retail banking, and insurance domains. He has held several leadership roles throughout his career including COO at HDFC Life, MD at True North, Chief Executive Retail at L&T Finance, and General Manager at ICICI Bank.

He has been a fintech advisor with Blume Ventures, and has served on the boards of HDFC Pension, and North East Small Finance Bank.

Shyam Srinivasan, Non-Executive Chairman of the company said- “Parvez Mulla’s extensive leadership experience, deep domain expertise in financial services, and proven ability to drive business in a dynamic environment will help him lead the company into its next phase of growth. We are confident that he will accelerate the journey towards becoming a leading force in the financial services sector which is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders built on sound governance practices.”