Ferns N Petals appoints Abhishek Saklani as Head HR

Ferns N Petals (FNP), a name in the floral, gifting, and event management industries, announces the appointment of Abhishek Saklani as Head of Human Resources for its wedding, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. He will focus on cultivating an environment that supports innovation, collaboration, and high performance as FNP continues to grow its footprint.

In this role, Abhishek will oversee HR initiatives for the company’s varied segments: the wedding vertical, which includes FNP Weddings & Venues the newly launched FNP Fleur, and Shaadi Central; the hospitality vertical, featuring Udman Hotels & Resorts and premium catering service U Kitchen; and FNP’s healthcare division, FNP Care, as well as the women-centric platform Women Listed. He will also champion employee morale and engagement initiatives, further establishing FNP as an employer of choice dedicated to nurturing talent and creating a workplace that values innovation, growth, and contribution to exceptional customer experiences.

With over a decade of HR experience in hospitality, working with brands such as Mahindra Holidays, Lemon Tree Hotels, and ITC Limited – Fortune Hotels, Abhishek brings a depth of expertise in aligning HR strategies with business goals

Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder and Managing Director of Ferns N Petals, commented on the appointment: “Abhishek’s strategic focus will be key in helping FNP foster a workplace culture that enhances employee experience and sustains our growth.”

Abhishek expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, saying, “My goal is to implement a cohesive HR strategy that aligns with FNP’s business objectives while creating a culture where every team member feels valued and inspired to excel. I look forward to working with the talented FNP team to elevate our people practices,” said Abhishek.