Fintech Clix Capital appoints Kanishka Mallick as VP of HR

In his new role, Kanishka Mallick brings over 20 years of HR leadership, encompassing workforce planning, culture, DEI, layoffs, HR Tech, HR analytics, and people process frameworks.

Clix Capital, a digital NBFC, has appointed Kanishka Mallick as the Vice President of Human Resources, effective January 2024.

In his new role, Kanishka brings more than two decades of HR leadership experience across the technology, telecommunications, IT, and hospitality sectors. He will work closely with the Chief Human Resource Officer, Santwana Periwal, to spearhead the people and culture strategy of the organisation.

Most recently, Kanishka worked as the Senior Vice President of Talent Solutions for an early-stage startup before taking a caregiver break. Prior to that, he served as the General Manager of HR and Talent Acquisition Head at Times Internet for over 11 years.

In his previous roles, Kanishka worked with Bharti Enterprises, Bharti Comtel, QAI India, and Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd. His core competencies include workforce planning, merger and acquisition HR, layoffs, culture development, performance management, POSH, employee engagement, DEI, HR analytics, HR audits, HR tech, organisation development, people process framework, and talent acquisition strategy.

On the academic front, Kanishka holds a Bachelor's in Commerce from St. Xavier's College, Calcutta, an MBA in Human Resources from Bharathidasan Institute of Management Tiruchirapalli, and a PhD in Human Resource Development from Amity University. To further bolster his HR leadership, he completed certificates in Talent Strategy, Leadership, Business Intelligence from Wharton, and Positive Psychiatry and Mental Health from the University of Sydney.

Recently, the fintech platform announced a digital co-lending partnership with Karnataka Bank to strengthen its presence in the MSME sector, contributing to India's GDP and employment growth.