Fintech platform CredAble appoints Deepak THM as General Counsel

Deepak THM brings over 25 years of experience and expertise from his past roles in distinguished law firms.

CredAble, a fintech platform has announced the appointment of Deepak THM as General Counsel. Deepak will take on the legal reins of the company and will be responsible for legal, regulatory, and compliance matters for the company.

As General Counsel, Deepak will be responsible for steering CredAble’s legal strategy and leading the development of legal frameworks that align with business goals and guide decisions on risk management, contracts, and governance. He will work closely with our leadership team to address regulatory requirements and advise on the legal implications of new markets and products.”

He brings over 25 years of extensive experience having advised domestic and international marquee clients in M&A, joint ventures, private equity, and venture capital.

He comes with rich and diverse experience in various facets of the legal function and corporate transactions across sectors such as technology, financial services, manufacturing, infrastructure and services, FMCG, consumer & retail, and healthcare & pharma.

“With profound legal expertise and proven leadership, Deepak is well-positioned to spearhead our goal of ensuring the highest standards of governance while delivering innovative working capital solutions to our clients,” commented Ram Kewalramani, Co-founder and MD of CredAble.

Commenting on his new role, Deepak THM said, “In addition to leading legal strategy, I will focus on building a strong legal team and propelling the company’s vision of helping businesses reach their goals.”