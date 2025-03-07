First Citizens India appoints Satya Prakash Ranjan as Country Head and Head of Technology

Satya brings more than 25 years of knowledge and expertise in technology, analytics and consulting.

First Citizens India, a subsidiary of parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc., today announced the appointment of Satya Prakash Ranjan as its Country Head and Head of Technology.

Satya will be based out of Bengaluru and lead the India teams that support the strategic business priorities of First Citizens Bank, First Citizens BancShares’ primary U.S. banking subsidiary.

Satya brings more than 25 years of knowledge and expertise in technology, analytics and consulting. Most recently, he served as the Country Managing Director for Telstra, where he oversaw the Technology, Data, Networks and Shared Services capability centers in Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. Prior to Telstra, he held various leadership positions with large institutions, including Fidelity Investments, Citigroup and Accenture.

“Satya’s extensive experience driving significant technology transformations, building global delivery capabilities and handling large-scale programs and platforms will enable First Citizens India to continue scaling new heights,” said Ranjan Wadhwa, head of Global Services for First Citizens India. “We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the strategic leadership he’ll provide our talented organisation.”

“I am extremely delighted to join and lead First Citizens India in this exciting phase of growth,” said Satya. “On the heels of the company’s early success leveraging Indian talent and capabilities, I look forward to collaborating with our teams globally to drive even more productive business outcomes.”

Satya holds impressive academic background, with an MBA in Finance from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata, and a BTech in electrical and electronics engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He believes deeply in the transformative power of education and is a passionate advocate for supporting the educational pursuits of underprivileged children.