Flipkart Strengthens HR Leadership: Dhiraj Singh Joins as Director – Employee Relations

Former Unilever executive brings nearly 20 years of experience to Flipkart’s employee relations strategy

Flipkart has appointed Dhiraj Singh as Director of employee Relations, further strengthening its human resources leadership team. With nearly two decades of experience in human resources and employee relations, Singh brings a wealth of expertise to the e-commerce giant.

Singh shared the update on LinkedIn, saying, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Director - Employee Relations at Flipkart.”

Before joining Flipkart, Singh spent over 10 years at Unilever, where he last served as HR Head – Foods, Refreshments & Nutrition. His extensive career also includes key roles at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, JUSCO, and Rinac India, where he contributed to various facets of HR including industrial relations, compliance, performance management, and grievance redressal.

A seasoned HR professional, Singh is known for his strategic approach to employee relations and people management. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management (PGDPM) from the Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), where he specialized in Human Resources Management and Personnel Administration.

His appointment comes at a time when Flipkart continues to invest in building a future-ready, people-centric organization. With Singh’s expertise in handling complex industrial relations and legal compliance, Flipkart aims to further strengthen its employee engagement and workplace culture.

With employee well-being and compliance becoming a key focus for organizations today, Singh’s addition to the team signals Flipkart’s commitment to creating a positive, high-performing work environment.