Force Motors appoints Rishi Luharuka as Group CFO

Rishi Luharuka succeeds Sanjay Bohra, who will soon assume the role of Director at Jaya Hind Industries.

Force Motors, a key player in affordable commercial transport solutions, has appointed Rishi Luharuka as its new Group Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He will be based at the company’s head office in Akurdi, Pune.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Luharuka said, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Group Chief Financial Officer at Force Motors Ltd!”

He succeeds Sanjay Bohra, who will soon assume the role of Director at Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited, the group holding company.

Luharuka joins Force Motors from Gabriel India, where he served as CFO for over five years. With more than 23 years of leadership experience, he has held key roles at Gabriel India Ltd., Sandvik Asia, NRB Bearings Ltd., and Dennis Export. A qualified Chartered Accountant and CFA, Luharuka is proficient in leadership, change management, public speaking, customer service, and has extensive experience overseeing treasury, taxation, and shared services.

In a parallel development, Force Motors recently signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with W Motors—the UAE’s premier manufacturer of high-performance luxury sports cars—during the “Make it in the Emirates” event held in Abu Dhabi. The event, backed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), aims to foster global industrial collaborations and innovation.

The MoU, witnessed by His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Director General at ADIO, outlines joint efforts by Force Motors and W Motors to explore the development and manufacturing of a new vehicle model in the UAE. The collaboration also aims to advance mobility innovation, boost cross-border industrial synergies, and serve both local and international markets—further strengthening India-UAE economic ties.