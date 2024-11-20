AWE Funds bolsters Investment Committee with industry veteran Arun Seth

AWE Funds, a leading early-stage venture capital firm focused on sustainability-driven innovations, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Arun Seth to its Investment Committee. With a fund size of $65 million, AWE Fund's sectors of focus include Climate Tech, HealthTech, Fin-tech and Future of Work.

Seth, a seasoned executive with over 17 years of experience as the founding Managing Director and Chairman of British Telecom India, brings a wealth of expertise across telecom, IT, energy, health, fintech, and education.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arun to our team," said Seema Chaturvedi, Founding Partner of AWE Funds. "His strategic insights and passion for innovation will undoubtedly strengthen our investment thesis. With his guidance, we aim to accelerate the growth of startups that are driving positive change and addressing critical global challenges."

“I am thrilled to join AWE Funds at such an exciting time in India’s growth," said Arun Seth. "I look forward to supporting their mission to build resilient businesses that drive inclusive growth across sectors vital to India’s future.”

Seth’s governance experience includes board positions at leading companies such as Dixon Technologies, Narayana Health, Jubilant Life Sciences, Tech Mahindra, and CyberMedia. He also advises global companies including Nutanix USA, ThoughtSpot, InMobi, and C2FO, alongside health-tech innovators like Healthifyme.

Beyond his corporate roles, Seth is a committed advocate for social responsibility, serving as Chair and board member for organisations like Helpage India and the Nudge Foundation. He has also held influential positions on the Boards of Governors for IIM Lucknow and IIIT Delhi. An alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta, Seth’s educational background complements his focus on fostering innovation for social impact.