GD Goenka Group appoints Dr. Neeta Pant as new CHRO

India’s leading educational conglomerate – GD Goenka Group has appointed Dr. Neeta Pant as the new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), with immediate effect.

In her new role, Dr. Neeta brings over two decades of HR leadership experience across education, healthcare, and financial services sectors. She also holds an exceptional background in clinical psychology and social work. Throughout her career, she has led transformative projects that enhanced operational efficiency and aligned with organisational objectives. With strong expertise in HR policy development, system and process optimisation, and fostering organisational growth, she is set to reshape workplace culture and the HR function for the group.

Dr. Neeta is well recognised for her work with the 'Women Achiever Award 2022,' 'Excellence in Innovative Education Award 2022,' and 'Women of Substance 2023 & 2024.' She is a strong advocate for promoting a safe environment for women at work and also collaborates with various NGOs in Delhi NCR to raise awareness on POSH and POCSO.

Prior to joining GD Goenka Group, Dr. Neeta worked with Pathways School as the Head of HR for over 12 years. She shared on LinkedIn: “...the end of an era for me—a journey of nearly 12 years with Pathways School Gurgaon. As I reflect on this incredible chapter of my life, my heart overflows with gratitude, nostalgia, and a mix of emotions I can hardly put into words. This place wasn’t just my workplace; it was my home. A place where I grew, stumbled, learned, laughed, and achieved more than I ever imagined. It’s where I met some of the most amazing people—mentors, colleagues, and friends—who have shaped me into the person I am today.”

On the academic front, Dr. Neeta holds a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology, dual MBA degrees in HR and Marketing, Master’s degrees in Psychology and English, and a Research Fellowship in Strategic HR Management. She is also a certified POSH and POCSO Trainer, Soft Skills Trainer, Graphologist, and Executive Life Coach.

Welcoming Dr. Neeta to the leadership team, the Group’s Managing Director Nipun Goenka said, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Neeta Pant to the GD Goenka family. Her profound knowledge and innovative approach to human resource management will certainly drive our organisation to new heights. At GD Goenka, we believe in nurturing talent and promoting a culture of excellence, and Dr. Pant's appointment is a testament to this commitment.”

Dr. Neeta takes over from Varun Reddy Sevva, who stepped down from the role in February 2025. He was appointed as the Group CHRO in May 2024, and is yet to share about his next career move.

Last year, the Group also welcomed Gaurav Himkar as the Group Chief Executive Officer, taking over from Nipun Goenka, who has transitioned to focusing on the Group's long-term strategy, global and regional partnerships, corporate governance, and overall growth initiatives as the Group's MD.