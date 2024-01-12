News: GD Goenka Group appoints Gaurav Himkar as group CEO

Appointments

GD Goenka Group appoints Gaurav Himkar as group CEO

Gaurav Himkar has joined GD Goenka Group from Hero Motors Group where he held the position of chief strategy officer and managing director for Hero's European e-bike business, HNF Nicolai.
GD Goenka Group appoints Gaurav Himkar as group CEO

GD Goenka Group, an education, skilling, and services conglomerate, announced the appointment of Gaurav Himkar as the Group CEO. 

With over 15 years of experience across Automotive and Consumer Product industries, Himkar has joined the group from Hero Motors Group where he served as the Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director for Hero's European e-bike business HNF Nicolai.

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow and Delhi College of Engineering, Himkar has worked across various geographies including India, Europe, the UK, and East Africa. 

“Himkar’s appointment as CEO is aimed to enhance operational excellence and P&L accountability across different verticals of the group,” said Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.

"I look forward to contributing to the group's continued success and implementing innovative strategies for sustained growth,” said Himkar.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, Leadership, #Movements

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

Jagriti Kumari

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

National Youth Day: How leaders can foster young entrepreneurs' journey to success

National Youth Day: How leaders can foster young entrepreneurs' journey to success

'We Never Upskill Fast Enough': NTT DATA Services CEO Bob Pryor on mastering change

'We Never Upskill Fast Enough': NTT DATA Services CEO Bob Pryor on mastering change

Where are they now? People Matters Are You In the List winners of the past

Where are they now? People Matters Are You In the List winners of the past

VML's strategic leadership evolution: Babita Baruah named CEO, Saurabh Saksena elevated to president for future growth

VML's strategic leadership evolution: Babita Baruah named CEO, Saurabh Saksena elevated to president for future growth

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy