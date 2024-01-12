GD Goenka Group appoints Gaurav Himkar as group CEO

Gaurav Himkar has joined GD Goenka Group from Hero Motors Group where he held the position of chief strategy officer and managing director for Hero's European e-bike business, HNF Nicolai.

GD Goenka Group, an education, skilling, and services conglomerate, announced the appointment of Gaurav Himkar as the Group CEO.

With over 15 years of experience across Automotive and Consumer Product industries, Himkar has joined the group from Hero Motors Group where he served as the Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director for Hero's European e-bike business HNF Nicolai.

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow and Delhi College of Engineering, Himkar has worked across various geographies including India, Europe, the UK, and East Africa.

“Himkar’s appointment as CEO is aimed to enhance operational excellence and P&L accountability across different verticals of the group,” said Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group.

"I look forward to contributing to the group's continued success and implementing innovative strategies for sustained growth,” said Himkar.