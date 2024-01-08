GE Healthcare elevates Nisha Srinivasan as CHRO India and South Asia

Before being elevated as the CHRO India and South Asia, Nisha Srinivasan worked with GE Healthcare as head of talent management.

GE Healthcare, a global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator, has elevated Nisha Srinivasan as chief human resources officer for India and South Asia. In her most recent role with the company, Nisha worked as head of talent management for the intercontinental region. She has experience across HR Business Partnering and COE roles.

She confirmed her new role at the company in a social media post. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Human Resources Officer, India & South Asia at Wipro-GE Healthcare & GE HealthCare!,” Nisha posted on Linkedin.

Nisha who began her stint with GE Healthcare in 2022 as a talent and organisation leader, had joined the company from Sanofi where she worked for more than 12 years in various roles. Before Sanofi, Nisha worked with ICICI Bank as HRBP for around four years.

Nisha is a transversal HR leader, with a demonstrated ability to work across cultures, lead and develop teams & focus on results.