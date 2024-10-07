Gensol Engineering appoints Ankit Jain as Chief Financial Officer

Ankit Jain has succeeded Jabir Mahendi Aga, who is moving into an expanded leadership role within Gensol Group.

Gensol Engineering, a player in the renewable energy sector specialising in solar power engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, and electric mobility solutions, has announced the appointment of Ankit Jain as the Chief Financial Officer. Ankit will be succeeding Jabir Mahendi Aga, who is moving into an expanded leadership role within Gensol Group.

As CFO, Ankit will be responsible for executing strategies for establishing a solid financial foundation and enhancing corporate governance for the company.

Ankit brings over 20 years of extensive experience in finance and accounting, including fundraising, M&A, investor relations, corporate governance, auditing, and taxation.

Ankit previously worked as Vice President - Finance at Zetwerk India. Throughout his professional journey, he has also held key positions in various companies such as Baker Hughes, Philips Lighting, GE Oil & Gas, and KPMG.

“Ankit's extensive experience in finance and leadership roles, and his expertise in driving strategic financial initiatives will be invaluable in helping Gensol lead the energy transition,” said Anmol Singh Jaggi, Chairman and Managing Director, Gensol Engineering Limited.