Genus Power Infrastructures appoints Janesh Kumar as CHRO

Janesh Kumar joins Genus Power Infrastructures after a five-year stint with RPSG Group.
Janesh Kumar has joined Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd as the new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), marking a significant step in his professional journey. His appointment became effective in July 2025.

With over two decades of diverse experience across industry leaders such as Airtel, Dr. Reddy’s, Abbott, RPSG, and JSW Steel, Janesh brings deep expertise in HR strategy, cultural transformation, HR tech, and building high-performing teams. He holds an MBA in HR, a B.Tech degree, and is a Certified Executive Coach, combining academic depth with practical leadership.

In a post announcing his appointment, Genus Power shared:

“Join us in welcoming our new Chief Human Resources Officer, Mr. Janesh Kumar, to the Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd family. A passionate people and culture strategist, Kumar is driven to shape workplaces with empathy, purpose, and innovation. We’re excited for the energy, agility, and people-first innovation Janesh will bring to Genus as we build a vibrant, forward-thinking workplace together.”

Reflecting on his career transition, Kumar also shared a personal note on LinkedIn:

“After 5 years of an enriching journey at RPSG, I’m thrilled to share that I’m embarking on a new adventure that feels like a true alignment with my Ikigai!”

