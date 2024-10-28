Gillette India appoints Srividya Srinivasan as CFO

With almost two decades of experience at P&G, Srividya Srinivasan takes on the role effective November 1.

Gillette India announced the appointment of Srividya Srinivasan as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective November 1. Srividya is taking over the role from Gautam Kamath, who will be moving to his new assignment as Vice President - Corporate Strategy in the P&G Global Headquarters. Srividya is currently working as the Vice President & Head of Global Business Services and Global External Reporting in P&G Philippines.

An alumnus of the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, Srividya brings a diverse and rich experience in various finance roles across a career spanning 19 years. She joined P&G as a Finance Manager in 2005 in the USA and has since worked across various roles delivering outstanding results for several P&G businesses as well as serving various markets, including the USA, Latin America, Philippines.

Speaking about her new role, Srividya Srinivasan said, “This role is a never-before opportunity for me, to work with various stakeholders to bring our integrated growth strategy to life and contribute towards delighting our consumers with superior propositions and growing our business."