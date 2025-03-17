Google Operations Center appoints Reeti Dubey as Head – HR India

Reeti Dubey has joined Google Operations Center from NatWest where she spent 17 years.

Google Operations Center, which partners with Google to support its users and customers, has appointed Reeti Dubey as Head of Human Resources, India, effective March.

With over two decades of HR leadership experience, Dubey has worked across diverse teams, driving strategic people initiatives. She has expertise in HR Business Partnering (HRBP), HR strategy, HR consulting, organisational design, and talent management.

Announcing her new role on LinkedIn, she shared her enthusiasm for this next chapter in her career. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of HR, Google Operations Center, India at Google Operations Center,” Dubey announced her new job role in a LinkedIn post.

Before joining Google Operations Center, Dubey spent over 17 years at NatWest Group, most recently as Senior Director – HR Business Partner, where she led people strategies for Customer Franchises, Financial Crime, Fraud Prevention, and Operations businesses in India. Her previous experience includes roles at Tech Mahindra and Gi Group.

Dubey holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Symbiosis, Pune, and a Bachelor's degree in Information Systems (Hons) from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University.

Google Operations Center provides caring and knowledgeable support for Google users and customers.