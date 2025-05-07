GPS Renewables appoints Satender K Sighadia as CHRO

GPS Renewables, a global leader in biogas and clean fuel technologies, has announced the appointment of Satender K Sighadia as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this strategic role, Satender will spearhead the company’s human resources function, overseeing both corporate and site operations, and playing a key role in enabling GPS Renewables’ growth ambitions through a robust people strategy.

With over 22 years of experience, Satender brings a rich blend of military discipline and corporate leadership to his new role. He began his professional journey with the Indian Army in 2001, serving as a Major until 2007. During his tenure, he represented India as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Africa, gaining critical exposure to international leadership and crisis management.

Transitioning to the corporate world in 2008, Satender has since held a series of leadership positions across diverse industries including IT/ITES, Services, Manufacturing, and Agro Specialty Chemicals. His expertise spans across mergers and acquisitions, change management, business transformation, talent strategy, and HR digitalization. He is particularly recognized for his ability to drive cultural integration and build people-first strategies that align with business goals.

Prior to joining GPS Renewables, Satender served as Head – HR for India & Southwest Asia at FMC Corporation, a global leader in agricultural sciences. He has also worked with industry giants like Infosys, where he played a key role in leading HR functions for large-scale operations and transformation programs.

An alumnus of the prestigious Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, Satender has continued to invest in his professional development. He holds several certifications in HR and leadership, including from Harvard ManageMentor, Personal Profile Assessment (Thomas), Career Counseling, Assessment and Development Centre (ADC), HR Analytics, and is a certified Executive Coach by the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

Speaking on his appointment, Satender K Sighadia said, “GPS Renewables is not just a clean tech company—it’s a purpose-driven organization working to solve some of the most pressing sustainability challenges of our time. I am excited to join a team that is building scalable and innovative clean energy solutions, and I look forward to contributing to its mission by creating a future-ready, engaged, and agile workforce.”

Headquartered in Bengaluru, GPS Renewables is the world’s largest biogas engineering company and a pioneer in Full Stack Clean Fuels Technology. The company has in-house design and engineering offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Stuttgart (Germany), along with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Its projects span across biogas, bio-CNG, ethanol, green hydrogen, and more, making it a key player in India’s clean energy transformation.

With this appointment, GPS Renewables continues to strengthen its leadership team as it expands its footprint across India and international markets. Satender’s rich blend of strategic HR leadership, operational excellence, and a people-centric approach is expected to play a vital role in supporting the company’s growth journey.