HARMAN appoints Christian Sobottka as new President and Chief Executive Officer

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise markets, announced the appointment of Christian Sobottka as the new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1.

Christian has succeeded Michael Mauser, who will step down as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31. Currently, Christian is President of HARMAN's Automotive Division.

Christian Sobottka brings over 25 years of international automotive industry experience to his new role. Since becoming President of HARMAN's Automotive Division in January 2021, he has led transformational change within the automotive industry, shifting HARMAN’s business toward a more product- and software-centric model while driving innovation in advanced in-cabin experiences and securing significant partnerships within the automotive sector.

Before joining HARMAN, he held executive leadership roles at Robert Bosch, focusing on key automotive technologies.

Michael Mauser has dedicated over 27 years to HARMAN, leading the company through significant milestones, including the acquisition by Samsung in 2017 and navigating challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and global semiconductor shortages. Under his leadership, HARMAN's revenue grew to $11 billion, reached record levels of profitability, and achieved a record $45 billion backlog in awarded automotive business.

“After nearly three decades with HARMAN and aligned with our diligent succession planning process, I have decided to step away to spend more time with my family and explore new opportunities," said Mauser.

“Building on our legacy of innovation and excellence, I look forward to working with our talented teams to drive the next phase of growth and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners,” said Sobottka.

Young Sohn, Chairman of HARMAN's Board of Directors, commented, "We extend our deepest gratitude to Michael for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to HARMAN's success. His strategic vision has positioned the company for continued growth. We are confident that Christian's extensive experience and proven track record make him the ideal leader to guide HARMAN into the future."

In addition to Sobottka's appointment, Dave Rogers, President of HARMAN's Lifestyle Division, will join the Board of Directors.