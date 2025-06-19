Havells India appoints Bhuwnesh Singh Chauhan as Vice President – Human Resources

With over two decades of experience, Bhuwnesh Singh Chauhan has joined Havells India from Montage Enterprises.

Havells India, a leading FMEG company with a global footprint, has appointed Bhuwnesh Singh Chauhan as Vice President – Human Resources.

Confirming the development, Chauhan shared on LinkedIn, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President Human Resources at Havells India Ltd!”

A seasoned HR leader with over 24 years of diverse experience, Chauhan has worked across key domains of human resources, including organisational development, strategic HR, succession planning, talent management, employee relations, change transformation, and culture building. He has also led Sales HR and HR Business Partnering functions, contributing to manpower productivity and transformation initiatives across industries.

In his new role at Havells, Chauhan joins the leadership team to drive people strategy in a time of rapid transformation. He will lead HR, IR, Admin, and EHS for Manufacturing Operations across Havells’ state-of-the-art plants. His mandate includes partnering with business leaders across Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Procurement, Quality, and Packaging to align talent strategies with core objectives.

Committed to fostering an agile, engaged, and future-ready workforce, Chauhan aims to drive transformation through compliance excellence, workforce productivity, digital HR solutions, and ESG integration—positioning HR as a catalyst for organizational excellence.