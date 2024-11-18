HCLSoftware appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior VP and Country Head for India

Vikrant Chowdhary has joined HCLSoftware with close to three decades of industry experience.

HCLSoftware, a global leader and enterprise software products unit of HCLTech, announced Vikrant Chowdhary's appointment as Senior Vice President and Country Head for India.

In this role, Chowdhary will lead HCLSoftware’s India region business for growth and innovation across India's critical sectors, including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government segments.

Based in the Delhi NCR region, Chowdhary brings over 27 years of leadership experience to HCLSoftware, with a proven track record of success in scaling technology-driven businesses. His expertise across Go-to-Market (GTM) strategy, team leadership, and technology for enterprise & financial services, are pivotal for HCLSoftware’s strategic expansion in India’s growth market.

Chowdhary’s career includes leadership roles at some of the world’s most innovative technology companies, including Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, IBM, and numerous successful startups. Most recently, he served as the first Chief Growth Officer at CleverTap. Chowdhary’s leadership has driven growth and operational excellence in highly dynamic, competitive environments.

Chowdhary holds a Post-Graduate in Industrial Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai.

“Vikrant’s leadership and expertise will be pivotal as we drive growth and innovation in India. We’re excited to welcome him as we solidify HCLSoftware’s leadership in the market,” said Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer, HCLSoftware.