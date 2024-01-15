HCLTech appoints Bhavani Balasubramanian as Independent Director

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Bhavani Balasubramanian has HCLTech’s board with more than four decades of experience.

HCLTech, a global technology company, announced the appointment of Bhavani Balasubramanian as an Independent Director of the company, effective January 12.

Bhavani, a qualified Chartered Accountant, boasts over 40 years of auditing experience encompassing diverse clients such as listed companies and multinational entities spanning various industries. Within Deloitte, she has occupied several leadership roles, including the position of Audit and Assurance Partner for Deloitte India. Her contributions extend to being an active member of Deloitte's international councils and working groups. Additionally, Bhavani holds Independent Director roles on the Boards of other publicly traded companies.

She has served as a member of the Auditing Standards Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. She is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Currently, she is a Strategic Consultant in diversity and inclusion.

Because of her experience, expertise, and knowledge, the Board has co-opted her as a member of the Audit and the Risk Management Committees of the Company.

“I am confident that her rich experience will contribute toward enhancing the high standards of corporate governance HCLTech prides itself with,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech

“It is my privilege to be able to be part of this distinguished Board and get the opportunity to contribute to the growth journey of one of India’s most iconic technology companies. I look forward to working with Board and the management team at HCLTech,” said Bhavani.