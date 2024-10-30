HDFC Securities appoints Yogesh Darji as MD

Bringing nearly two decades of industry experience, including leadership at HDFC Securities’ NRI Desk, Darji’s expertise in equity and debt markets positions him as a key player in delivering exceptional client value.

HDFC Securities has announced the appointment of Yogesh Darji as Managing Director of HDFC Securities IFSC Ltd. (HSIL), the flagship offering within HDFC Securities' suite of financial services. In his new role, Yogesh will lead HSIL in expanding its international financial services capabilities.

In his previous role as NRI Desk Head at HDFC Securities, Yogesh demonstrated strong leadership and established an efficient sales channel to drive client engagement. His focus on process and product improvement has consistently enhanced client satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Before this, Yogesh was a Debt Market Dealer at Brics Securities, where he managed trading activities for banks, mutual funds, and primary dealers. His nearly two decades of industry experience encompass client advisory, regulatory expertise, and in-depth knowledge of NRI services, positioning him as a well-rounded leader in financial services.

Commenting on the appointment, Dhiraj Relli, CEO of HDFC Securities, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Yogesh on board. With his robust experience in equity and debt markets, as well as his specialised knowledge in NRI financial services, Yogesh is well-equipped to lead HSIL in delivering innovative, value-driven solutions for our clients. We are confident in his ability to drive HSIL to new heights within the dynamic environment of GIFT City, fostering enduring value for our clients.”

Under Yogesh’s guidance, HSIL is poised to empower clients in their financial journeys and uphold HDFC Securities' standard of excellence within the international finance landscape.

Yogesh Darji, Managing Director of HSIL, expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “The opportunities at GIFT City are unprecedented, and I look forward to building on our strengths and driving sustainable growth. My focus will be on leveraging our technological capabilities and international platform to deliver unmatched value and meet the evolving needs of our clients, from NRIs to foreign nationals and FPIs.”