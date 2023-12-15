Hero MotoCorp names Rachna Kumar as CHRO; COO & CHRO Mike Clarke resigns

In her new role, Rachna Kumar brings over two decades of HR expertise, acquired through leadership roles at Whirlpool, Trent Ltd, The Coca-Cola Company, Castrol, and other organizations.

Hero MotoCorp, a leading automobile company, has announced the appointment of Rachna Kumar as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective from January 2024.

Rachna will assume the responsibilities of the current Chief Operating Officer and CHRO, Mike Clarke, who has stepped down from the position. She will work closely with Mike, who will continue until the end of October 2024, to ensure a smooth transition. Her core expertise includes building agile and optimal organizational structures, driving talent strategy, performance management, learning & development, and fostering progressive industrial and employee relations.

In her new role, Rachna brings over 22 years of HR leadership experience across consumer goods, food & beverages, oil & gas, and retail sectors. Currently serving as the Head of Human Resources for Whirlpool Asia, she joined the global home appliances company in 2016 as a Director of HR. Prior to that, she served Trent Ltd as the Head of Human Resources, The Coca-Cola Company as the National Head of TA, HRBP of Corporate Functions, and Zonal HR Head of Industrial Relations, and Castrol as the Senior Manager of HR. She also worked with Philips and Amul at the beginning of her career.

Welcoming Rachna into the leadership role, Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, said, “I am delighted to welcome Rachna to the Hero Family. As an integral member of the Leadership Team, Rachna will play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s agenda, drawing upon her extensive global experience across diverse sectors.

Extending wishes to the departing COO & CHRO, Niranjan added, “I extend my sincere appreciation to Mike for his substantial contributions over the last three years and wish him the very best in all his future endeavours.”