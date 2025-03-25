Hero Realty announces leadership update: Appoints Rohit Kishore as Chief Executive Officer

Hero Realty has announced the appointment of Rohit Kishore as the new Chief Executive Officer. With more than 21 years of experience in the real estate industry, Kishore is a seasoned leader who brings exceptional leadership skills, a strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the real estate sector.

As Hero Realty embarks on its next phase of growth, Kishore's extensive expertise will be invaluable in guiding the company toward continued success.

As CEO, Kishore will guide Hero Realty's strategic direction, drive operational excellence, and lead key initiatives aimed at enhancing the company's market position and customer experience. His appointment signifies an exciting new chapter in Hero Realty's commitment to providing innovative and high-quality real estate solutions.

He joins Hero Realty from Eldeco Properties, where he served as CEO and oversaw significant growth as well as the successful completion of several high-profile projects. His previous leadership roles at organisations, including Lotus Greens Developers, MARS Development, M3M India, and Bharti Realty, have equipped him with extensive expertise in operations, financial strategy, business development, and large-scale project execution. This wealth of experience makes him the ideal leader to elevate Hero Realty to new heights.

“We are truly privileged to welcome Mr. Rohit Kishore to Hero Realty. Rohit’s impressive track record of success, along with his deep industry expertise and strategic vision, will be crucial as we continue our journey of sustained growth and evolution. We are confident that under his visionary leadership, Hero Realty will reach new milestones and strengthen its position at the forefront of the real estate sector, setting unmatched standards of innovation, excellence, and market leadership,” said Amarendra Mishra, Head HR, Hero Enterprise.

“The company has established an impressive legacy of excellence in the real estate sector. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to elevate Hero Realty to new heights. Together, we will redefine industry standards, create lasting value for our stakeholders, and strengthen Hero Realty’s position as a leader in shaping the future of real estate,” said Rohit.