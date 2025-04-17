Home Credit India appoints new CEO

Vivek Singh brings over two decades of experience in managing sales, P&L ownership , marketing, dealership operations, and key account management within the Banking & financial service sector.

Home Credit India has recently appointed Vivek Singh as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial services sector, with a strong focus on building and scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and managing large-scale operations.

He brings a proven track record of success in retail lending and customer-centric financial services. Prior to this, he held senior roles at multiple renowned financial institutions.

He is poised to spearhead Home Credit India into its next phase of growth under the TVS Holdings umbrella.

K Gopala Desikan, Director, TVS Holdings, said on this appointment: "Home Credit India has played a pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion across the country. We are confident that Vivek’s deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape, particularly in the consumer & retail finance space, coupled with his proven ability to drive growth and innovation, will be invaluable as we move forward and strengthen the business of Home Credit India and build upon its strong foundation."

“It’s an honour to lead Home Credit India at a time when technology is revolutionising how we serve customers. I am committed to fostering innovation, enhancing customer experience, and expanding access to responsible credit. Home Credit India’s strong market presence provides a tremendous opportunity to further enhance our offerings, broaden our reach, and drive greater financial inclusion across the country. Together with the team, I look forward to shaping a more inclusive, responsible and tech-forward financial ecosystem in India,” said Vivek.

Under his leadership, Home Credit India enters a new era of innovation and inclusive growth. The company remains committed to transparent, responsible lending and deepening credit penetration across India.