Honasa Consumer announces leadership appointments

Honasa Consumer Limited, home to renowned brands like Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Bblunt, Dr. Sheth's, and Staze Beauty, has announced the elevation of two key leaders within its organisation.

Karan Bajwa, formerly Senior Vice President – Human Resources, has been appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). He will lead the next phase of Honasa’s people strategy, focused on building a future-ready, high-performing organization anchored in diversity, inclusion, and meritocracy.

With extensive experience in leading teams and driving strategic people initiatives, Karan has been instrumental in shaping the organisational culture across Honasa’s house of brands. Karan brings over a decade of experience in leading human resource functions and building enriching employee experiences. Prior to joining Honasa, he held key leadership roles at Airtel and Reckitt. He holds an MBA in Human Resources from the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development.

In addition to CHRO appointment, Avinash Dhagat, who served as Senior Vice President – Supply Chain, has been elevated to Chief Supply Chain Officer (CSCO). These appointments underscore Honasa’s commitment to strengthening its leadership bench as the company continues to scale its operations and expand its brand footprint in beauty and personal care space.

Both Karan and Avinash have been an integral part of Honasa’s journey for over four years and have played pivotal roles in building the company’s culture and operations, contributing significantly to Honasa becoming one of the youngest companies in India to go public.

Avinash, with his rich experience in building agile and tech-enabled supply chains, will continue to strengthen Honasa’s supply chain backbone. His focus will be on enhancing efficiency, driving sustainability, and ensuring the supply chain is well-equipped to respond to the dynamic needs of the evolving Indian FMCG landscape.

Commenting on the appointments, Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd., said, "Karan and Avinash have played instrumental roles in shaping Honasa’s growth trajectory over the years. As we rewrite the brand playbook in India and build the next generation of beauty and personal care brands, their leadership will be crucial in creating an agile, purpose-led, and innovation-driven organization. These elevations reflect our belief in nurturing homegrown leadership that deeply understands our values and vision.”

Karan Bajwa, CHRO, Honasa Consumer Ltd., added, "At Honasa, our people have always been our biggest strength. Over the years, we’ve built a culture that empowers, inspires, and enables every individual to bring their best selves to work. I’m truly excited to take on this new role and continue building an organization where innovation thrives, diversity is celebrated, and growth is a shared journey."

Avinash Dhagat, CSCO, Honasa Consumer Ltd., added, "The beauty and personal care sector in India is entering an exciting phase of transformation, and Honasa is at the forefront of this change. I’m honored to take on this new responsibility and continue building a robust, tech-driven, and sustainable supply chain that’s aligned with the evolving needs of today’s conscious consumer."