Honda Cars India appoints Takashi Nakajima as new President & CEO

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has appointed Takashi Nakajima as the new President & CEO of Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL), effective April 1, 2025, consequent to the management changes announced annually by Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Nakajima has been serving as President of Honda Motor Russia since 2021.

Nakajima will take over from Takuya Tsumura, who moves to Japan at Honda head office after completing his India tenure.

Nakajima joined Honda in 1994. He has gained vast experience having worked in various positions of responsibility in several international markets like Japan, China, Spain, Czech Republic and Russia in the areas of Business Planning, Product Planning, Marketing and Sales Promotion. He has been serving as President of Honda Motor Russia since 2021. During his latest assignment, he was also in-charge of Product Planning, Marketing and Corporate Communication for Honda’s automobile business in domestic Japan Market.

During his successful 3-year tenure in India, Takuya Tsumura was instrumental in fortifying the premium brand positioning of Honda in India, strengthening customer centric solutions, and driving company’s profitable growth. He spearheaded the introduction of several premium models in India including India’s first mainstream hybrid model Honda City e:HEV, Honda’s new global SUV Elevate, All New 3rd Generation Amaze and laying the foundation for launch of future models including Honda’s first Battery Electric Vehicle for India.

Tsumura’s strong focus on new age communication led to many integrated marketing campaigns targeting consumers across age profiles. In his role, he emphasized on achieving operational efficiencies at company and dealership level and led several initiatives in the field of sales and service to enhance customer experience and dealer profitability.