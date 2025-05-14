HPE India appoints Bhawna Agarwal to succeed Som Satsangi as SVP and MD

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the appointment of Bhawna Agarwal as Senior Vice President and Managing Director for India, following the retirement of industry veteran Som Satsangi after more than 27 years of service.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise announced a leadership change in India, with immediate effect. Bhawna Agarwal has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of HPE in India. She succeeds Som Satsangi, who retires from Hewlett Packard Enterprise after more than 27 years of dedicated service. Som will remain with HPE through the end of July 2025 to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Bhawna will be reporting to the Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Heiko Meyer. The new appointment will be effective immediately.

Bhawna joined HPE in 2019 to lead the Compute Business Unit and Growth team and has been leading Account Management and Industry Verticals for India for a year. Bhawna is a seasoned business executive with over 25 years of diverse leadership experience in digital start-ups, media houses, and large consumer tech companies.

Som joined Compaq in 1997 and, following the Compaq acquisition by HP in 2002, became a regional sales manager in India, continuing to gain sales leadership responsibilities through HP/HPE’s enterprise business. Som became Managing Director of HPE India in 2016, leading HPE's second-largest employee base to achieve significant milestones.

“I have come to know Som as a driven, thoughtful, and customer-centric leader, who is an expert counselor and sales executive”, said Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Heiko Meyer. “We will miss Som's leadership in the Global Sales organization, but we are in the capable hands of Bhawna, who comes with a growth mindset and customer-centric thinking and leads with intention, agility, and purpose.”

“I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Som and continuing to drive growth, scaling our impact and innovation in the region. Together with our talented team, we will strive to achieve new milestones, shaping a future reflective of our ambitions and delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners,” said Bhawna.