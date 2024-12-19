HSBC appoints John Shipman as interim CEO

John Shipman has succeeded Gabriel Castello, who was appointed earlier this month as interim CEO of HSBC's global private banking.

Swiss private bank HSBC has appointed John Shipman as interim CEO of HSBC and country head of HSBC Switzerland, effective Jan. 1, 2025. He has succeeded Gabriel Castello, who was appointed earlier this month as interim CEO of HSBC's global private banking.

John is a financial services executive and board member and currently working as chief risk officer at HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) SA and for HSBC Private Banking and Wealth across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He has over 20 years of experience in the banking and capital markets sector with specific proficiency in financial (including credit) and non-financial risk management, process improvement, and performance enhancement.

HSBC recently announced the appointment of Pam Kaur as Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) and an Executive Director of the Board of Directors (the ‘Board’) effective 1 January 2025.

A passionate supporter of diversity and inclusion, Pam joined the Group in April 2013 as Group Head of Audit. She is currently working as the Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer (GCRCO). She is a highly experienced financial services executive with almost 40 years of experience having worked in the UK and the US for British, American, and German Banks.