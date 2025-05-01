IBM elevates Thirukkumaran Nagarajan as VP-HR-APAC

In a significant leadership move, IBM has announced the elevation of Thirukkumaran Nagarajan to the role of Vice President, Human Resources at IBM Asia Pacific. This transition marks a new chapter in Nagarajan’s career, as he steps into a broader regional role after successfully leading the HR function in IBM India and South Asia.

Prior to this promotion, Nagarajan held the role of Vice President, HR Head for IBM India/South Asia. In that capacity, he was instrumental in driving the people strategy across the region. His responsibilities included spearheading leadership development, workforce skilling, employee engagement, diversity & inclusion initiatives, and delivering innovative people services for one of IBM’s largest and most dynamic markets.

Confirming the development on LinkedIn, Nagarajan shared, “I’m happy to share that I’m transitioning to a new role as Vice President, Human Resources at IBM Asia Pacific! I look forward to partnering with exceptional IBMers and inspiring leaders across IBMAPAC as we continue to grow, innovate, and lead together.”

With over 25 years of experience across human resources, client services, and hospitality, Nagarajan brings a unique blend of people-centric strategy and business acumen to the table. Known for his empathetic leadership and strong focus on culture transformation, he has played a pivotal role in shaping IBM’s talent strategy in India and South Asia.

Throughout his tenure at IBM, Nagarajan has been a champion of employee experience, performance enablement, and workforce transformation. His contributions have been especially vital during IBM’s transition into hybrid work and as the company intensified its focus on skill development and digital innovation.

Nagarajan’s career has spanned geographies and industries. Besides his deep understanding of the Indian market, he also brings valuable international experience, having worked across the USA, UAE, and other regions in the Middle East and Africa. His global exposure and cultural fluency will be key assets as he steps into a broader Asia Pacific remit, which encompasses diverse talent landscapes and evolving workplace priorities.

Before joining IBM, Nagarajan served as a senior coach and led large, diverse teams of millennials. Interestingly, his early career was in the hospitality sector, where he managed creative food and beverage businesses in India’s luxury hotel chains. His background in hospitality has been a cornerstone of his leadership style—rooted in service excellence, emotional intelligence, and high-impact team building.

As IBM navigates the rapidly evolving landscape of hybrid work, AI integration, and skills disruption, Nagarajan’s promotion signals the company’s emphasis on agile, people-first leadership in the region. With his extensive expertise and cross-cultural experience, he is well-positioned to take IBM’s people strategy to the next level across Asia Pacific.