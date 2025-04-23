iD Fresh Food appoints Shobhit Malhotra as CEO

As CEO – International Business, Shobhit Malhotra is responsible for driving global expansion of the brand.

iD Fresh Food, India’s fresh food brand, funded by Premji Invest- Azim Premji’s Investment arm and NewQuest, announced a new leadership appointment. The brand has appointed Shobhit Malhotra as Chief Executive Officer – International Business, effective immediately.

In this role, Shobhit will spearhead iD Fresh’s international journey, overseeing established operations in the GCC region and leading the brand's entry into high-potential markets. His focus will be on product innovation tailored to local consumer preferences in each market, building strategic partnerships, and enhancing distribution networks to establish iD Fresh as a trusted, premium and global fresh food brand.

Shobhit brings over two decades of leadership experience in the global consumer goods industry, having held senior positions at Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, and PepsiCo. His expertise in strategic insights, analytics excellence, operational acumen, and people-first leadership has consistently driven strong commercial results and fostered growth across complex and diverse markets.

Talking about the appointment, PC Musthafa, Chairman and Global CEO of iD Fresh Food, said, "Shobhit’s proven track record in leading business transformations across complex markets makes him a great fit for iD Fresh’s global ambitions. His passion for building purpose-led brands and his deep understanding of diverse consumer cultures align perfectly with our mission of bringing fresh and healthy food to the world.”

“iD Fresh is not just a brand—it’s a movement towards healthier, more authentic food choices. The opportunity to scale a homegrown success story across new international frontiers is both humbling and energizing,” said Shobhit.

The company continues to grow at 25% in revenue and has a strong EBITDA margin. Its recent organisational changes reflect its commitment to delivering sustainable growth and reinforcing its leadership in the industry. With a strong presence across India and the GCC, and plans to enter newer international markets, iD Fresh is poised for its next chapter of global growth.