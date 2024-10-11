News: IIFL Finance appoints Preeti Kannan as CHRO

With over 25 years of industry experience, Preeti Kannan has joined IIFL from Kotak Mahindra Bank.
IIFL Finance Limited, a non-banking financial company (NBFC), that employs 15,000 people in over 4,400 branches across India, has announced the appointment of Preeti Kannan as President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). 

A seasoned HR leader, Kannan has 25 years of experience of being an impact-oriented, trusted advisor to senior leaders across a variety of Indian and MNCs. She is passionate about effectively aligning people strategy with business objectives and in enabling individuals to unleash their inherent potential with extensive use of technology. She is a certified Coach and psychotherapist.

Kannan was previously the Head of HR for Retail Asset, Corporate Functions, Technology and Head – People Engagement at Kotak Mahindra Bank, preceded by senior roles at Bajaj Finance, Fujitsu Consulting, Oracle Financial Services, Mind Tree, and Symbiosis College. She has done her MBA in HR from Pune University and MS in Psychotherapy and Counselling from Mumbai University.

“IIFL Finance’s success has always been focussed on its people strategy and unique ‘ownership mindset’. As the CHRO, Preeti’s vast experience across diverse industries and work cultures will help IIFL Finance drive its talent management and succession strategy effectively enabling us to enter the next orbit of growth,” said R Venkataraman, Joint Managing Director of IIFL Finance.

“I am looking forward to joining IIFL and excited to lead the change in driving digital transformation, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation in the financial sector. By fostering a culture of agility and focussing on robust succession planning, we will continue to empower our teams, embrace change, and meet the evolving needs of our customers with confidence and resilience,” said Kannan. 

 

