News: Indo National Limited appoints Amit Kumar Sharda as head of HR

Appointments

Indo National Limited appoints Amit Kumar Sharda as head of HR

With 18 years of industry experience, Amit Kumar Sharda has joined Indo National Limited from CavinKare.
Indo National Limited appoints Amit Kumar Sharda as head of HR

Indo National Limited, the manufacturer of the Nippo brand, announces the appointment of Amit Kumar Sharda as the new Head of Human Resources. 

Amit Sharda brings over 18 years of experience in human resources from esteemed organisations, including MaFoi, IFMR Trust, and CavinKare. At CavinKare, he was instrumental in driving HR transformation initiatives, focusing on talent strategy, organisational development, and employee engagement

Amit’s appointment comes at a time when the company embarks on the next phase of new-age diversification and expansion. Speaking about the key appointment, Pavan Kumar BVS, COO of Indo National Limited, said, “Amit’s extensive expertise in HR transformation and his people-centric approach will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate.”

“My goal is to foster a culture that not only engages our employees but also enhances their productivity, aligning with our mission of delivering exceptional products to our customers,’ said Amit.

Established in 1972, Indo National Limited produces a wide array of products, from flashlights and mosquito swatters to LED lighting and electrical accessories, setting benchmarks for excellence in quality and performance. As a legacy brand that resonates with households nationwide, Nippo has recently unveiled a new look that is futuristic, youthful, and vibrant, reflecting its commitment to innovation and relevance in today’s market.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, #Movements, #HRCommunity

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">Jagriti Kumari<span>

QUICK POLL

How do you envision AI transforming your work?

How industry collaboration can fix the talent shortage

How industry collaboration can fix the talent shortage

People Matters TechHR Pulse is coming to your city, Bengaluru!

People Matters TechHR Pulse is coming to your city, Bengaluru!

Starbucks’ new office mandate: Work from home less or risk losing your job

Starbucks’ new office mandate: Work from home less or risk losing your job

Building a future-ready workforce in the manufacturing sector

Building a future-ready workforce in the manufacturing sector

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy