Indo National Limited appoints Amit Kumar Sharda as head of HR

Indo National Limited, the manufacturer of the Nippo brand, announces the appointment of Amit Kumar Sharda as the new Head of Human Resources.

Amit Sharda brings over 18 years of experience in human resources from esteemed organisations, including MaFoi, IFMR Trust, and CavinKare. At CavinKare, he was instrumental in driving HR transformation initiatives, focusing on talent strategy, organisational development, and employee engagement

Amit’s appointment comes at a time when the company embarks on the next phase of new-age diversification and expansion. Speaking about the key appointment, Pavan Kumar BVS, COO of Indo National Limited, said, “Amit’s extensive expertise in HR transformation and his people-centric approach will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate.”

“My goal is to foster a culture that not only engages our employees but also enhances their productivity, aligning with our mission of delivering exceptional products to our customers,’ said Amit.

Established in 1972, Indo National Limited produces a wide array of products, from flashlights and mosquito swatters to LED lighting and electrical accessories, setting benchmarks for excellence in quality and performance. As a legacy brand that resonates with households nationwide, Nippo has recently unveiled a new look that is futuristic, youthful, and vibrant, reflecting its commitment to innovation and relevance in today’s market.