Indu Kapoor appointed Head of HR for Infosys Consulting Business

Indu Kapoor takes the helm to drive transformative HR strategies at Infosys, strengthening the consulting division's workforce and competitive edge.

Infosys has announced the appointment of Indu Kapoor as the new Head of Human Resources for its Consulting Business.

In this role, Kapoor will oversee key HR initiatives aimed at enhancing workforce performance and aligning talent management strategies with the consulting division’s goals.

Kapoor brings over two decades of experience in people development, having previously held senior roles at ITC Infotech, EXL Services, and Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia).

Her expertise includes organisational talent strategy, leadership development, culture and change management, and merger integration.

Before joining Infosys, Kapoor served as Vice President and Head of Business HR at ITC Infotech, where she contributed to leadership capabilities and managed transitions during mergers and acquisitions. She has also worked at EXL Services Ltd, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and Taj Hotels in earlier roles.

Kapoor, a graduate of Delhi University with a degree in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management, will lead HR strategies to enhance the consulting division's workforce and competitive position.

Kapoor started her career in 2001 when she joined Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces as an HR generalist.