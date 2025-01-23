News: Indu Kapoor appointed Head of HR for Infosys Consulting Business

Appointments

Indu Kapoor appointed Head of HR for Infosys Consulting Business

Indu Kapoor takes the helm to drive transformative HR strategies at Infosys, strengthening the consulting division's workforce and competitive edge.
Indu Kapoor appointed Head of HR for Infosys Consulting Business

Infosys has announced the appointment of Indu Kapoor as the new Head of Human Resources for its Consulting Business.

In this role, Kapoor will oversee key HR initiatives aimed at enhancing workforce performance and aligning talent management strategies with the consulting division’s goals.

Kapoor brings over two decades of experience in people development, having previously held senior roles at ITC Infotech, EXL Services, and Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia).

Her expertise includes organisational talent strategy, leadership development, culture and change management, and merger integration.

Before joining Infosys, Kapoor served as Vice President and Head of Business HR at ITC Infotech, where she contributed to leadership capabilities and managed transitions during mergers and acquisitions. She has also worked at EXL Services Ltd, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and Taj Hotels in earlier roles.

Kapoor, a graduate of Delhi University with a degree in Industrial Relations & Personnel Management, will lead HR strategies to enhance the consulting division's workforce and competitive position.

Kapoor started her career in 2001 when she joined Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces as an HR generalist.

Read full story

Topics: Appointments, C-Suite

Did you find this story helpful?

Author

<span itemprop="name">People Matters India<span>

QUICK POLL

What will be the biggest impact of AI on HR in 2025?

The major layoffs of 2025

The major layoffs of 2025

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

The rise of skills-based hiring: A new era of talent acquisition

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

LinkedIn Talent Connect India 2025: Leading the Transformation in Talent Strategy

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

Oracle’s Yvette Cameron on AI’s evolution in HR Tech

This web-site uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our web-site. By continuing you're agreeing our Terms & Conditions & Privacy Policy