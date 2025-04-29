Infogain appoints Soma Pandey as Chief People Officer

With more than twenty-five years of global experience, Soma Pandey is known for her strategic approach to talent, culture, and transformation. She will lead Infogain’s people strategy as the company continues its growth journey across global markets.

Infogain, a leading digital customer experience engineering company headquartered in Silicon Valley, has announced the appointment of Soma Pandey as its new Chief People Officer. Based in Bengaluru, Soma will report directly to Dinesh Venugopal, Chief Executive Officer of Infogain.

As a seasoned CHRO, Soma brings over 25 years of rich global experience across leading organisations, with a strong track record of driving business transformation through strategic people practices. She excels at scaling high-growth companies, revitalising workplace cultures, and architecting talent strategies designed for long-term success. Soma is widely recognised for building high-performing, resilient teams, championing digital innovation, and nurturing an inclusive culture where every employee feels empowered.

Soma is passionate about creating high-performing, resilient teams and nurturing an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued, empowered, and inspired to succeed. She will be instrumental in shaping the next phase of our employee experience and our commitment to develop STEM talent ensuring we remain at the forefront of technological advancements

In her new role, Soma will be responsible for leading Infogain’s global people strategy, aligning talent and culture initiatives with business goals, and building a future-ready workforce anchored in innovation, inclusivity, and growth. She will also be instrumental in shaping the next phase of Infogain’s employee experience, developing STEM talent, and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

Soma’s impressive career spans leadership roles at global organisations such as FirstSource, Cognizant, Randstad, and Accenture. She has deep expertise in managing large-scale people transformations, building scalable HR systems, and aligning people strategies with bold business ambitions. Before joining Infogain, Soma served as a freelance advisor and also had a brief stint with Tredence, further strengthening her strategic HR expertise across the tech and services landscape.

Welcoming Soma to Infogain, CEO Dinesh Venugopal said,“We are excited to welcome Soma to our executive leadership team. Her extensive experience, strategic mindset, and people-first approach will play a pivotal role in shaping Infogain’s future. As we continue to scale and innovate, Soma’s leadership will help us build a strong, inclusive workplace culture and unlock the full potential of our talent.”

On her appointment, Soma Pandey shared her enthusiasm, “It’s an inspiring time to join Infogain as the company accelerates AI adoption and digital transformation at scale. At the heart of this journey lies the ability to attract top talent, foster innovation, and create an empowering culture.”

She added, “I’m grateful to Dinesh and the Infogain leadership team for their confidence in me, and I look forward to contributing to our next phase of growth.”

Soma holds an MBA in Human Resources from XLRI Jamshedpur and a Bachelor of Science from Banaras Hindu University. Beyond her corporate achievements, she is an active voice in the HR community and a frequent contributor to leading forums, including NASSCOM and NHRD, where she shares her insights on leadership, culture, and workforce development.

With this strategic appointment, Infogain reinforces its commitment to building a people-first, innovation-driven organisation ready to lead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.