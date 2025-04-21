Intel appoints Indian-origin executive Sachin Katti as CTO and Head of AI

Sachin Katti who joined Intel in 2021 has succeded Greg Lavender, who served as CTO from 2021 to 2025.

In a strategic leadership overhaul under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Intel has appointed Sachin Katti, an Indian-origin technologist, as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of AI. This move marks a significant pivot in Intel’s efforts to consolidate its innovation efforts and accelerate its AI roadmap.

Katti takes over from Greg Lavender, who served as CTO from 2021 to 2025. In his new role, Katti will lead Intel’s AI strategy, oversee the company’s product roadmap, and steer Intel Labs. Additionally, he will be responsible for managing Intel’s engagements with startups and developer ecosystems—a critical part of fostering innovation at the grassroots level.

Before this elevation, Katti led Intel’s networking and edge computing division, and brings with him a rich background in both academia and entrepreneurship. He is the founder of Uhana, a startup focused on applying real-time AI to mobile networks. Uhana was later acquired by VMware. Katti has also served as a faculty member at Stanford University for over 15 years and is an alumnus of IIT Bombay.

Intel’s decision to assign a dedicated CTO for AI reflects a broader internal restructuring aimed at giving AI a more central role within the company. Previously, AI initiatives were embedded within Intel’s data center business. The shift now puts AI in the spotlight, with Katti at the helm to guide its evolution.

The leadership transition coincides with the appointment of Lip-Bu Tan, a veteran of the semiconductor industry, who took over as Intel’s CEO in March. Known for his transformative leadership style, Tan succeeded interim co-CEOs David Zinsner and Michelle (MJ) Johnston Holthaus. His arrival is seen as a bold step toward repositioning Intel amidst stiff competition and recent market challenges.

With Katti’s appointment, Intel signals a renewed focus on innovation and a long-term commitment to AI-led transformation.