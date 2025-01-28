Intuitive appoints new vice president and general manager in India

Rohitt Mahajan brings close to two decades of diverse experience in sales, marketing, strategy, and operations in the healthcare, consumer durables, and IT sectors.

Intuitive, a technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, announced the appointment of Rohitt Mahajan as vice president and general manager for India. Mahajan will lead the company's business strategy and operations.

Mahajan brings over 17 years of diverse experience in sales, marketing, strategy, and operations in the healthcare, consumer durables, and IT sectors. Since joining Intuitive in 2018, he has held key leadership roles, including area sales director for India and director of commercial operations for Asia, where he contributed to the expansion of Intuitive’s commercial operations capabilities and range of global offerings across India and broader Asia region including China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

“Rohitt Mahajan brings deep healthcare experience from India and across Asia, which will enable Intuitive to build stronger partnerships with healthcare providers and positively impact patient care in India,” said Intuitive Senior Vice President and President, Asia Pacific, Glenn Vavoso.

“I am excited to collaborate with surgeons and executives and lead the Intuitive India team as we expand patient access to robotic-assisted surgery and the benefits it can offer,” said Mahajan.