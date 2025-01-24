JP Morgan Chase appoints Shruti Tewari as executive director-HR

With extensive expertise in HR transformation, leadership development, and employee experience, Shruti brings a wealth of knowledge across industries, including BFSI, IT, FMCG, and more.

US-based financial services firm JPMorgan Chase has announced the appointment of Shruti Tewari as its new Executive Director - HR and Employee Experience, effective January.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Shruti said, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Director - HR and Employee Experience at JPMorgan Chase! Extremely grateful and excited for times ahead.”

Shruti joined JPMorgan in 2022 from Darwinbox and has since served the organisation in several critical roles, including her most recent position as Global Lead, Cohort Program Management. She has also held positions such as Vice President - HR Employee, Digital and Service Experience, and India Lead, Cohort Program Management.

Bringing extensive experience across multiple HR domains, Shruti has led large-scale HR transformation and change management projects. Her expertise spans areas such as HCM technologies, operating model and organization design, HR shared services design and implementation, performance and rewards management, and leadership capability building.

She has gained diverse experience through her projects with large conglomerates and leading organisations across Banking and Financial Services, Information Technology - Services and Captives, Metals/Mining, Steel & Power, FMCG & Retail, Telecom, Airlines, Education and Oil & Gas sectors.