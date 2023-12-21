Jubilant FoodWorks names Suman Hegde as new chief financial officer

Hindustan Unilever’s Suman Hegde has been appointed as the new CFO of Jubilant FoodWorks after Ashish Goenka resigned in November to take up an external opportunity.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, India’s food service company, announced the appointment of Suman Hegde as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective March 1, 2024.

Suman has succeeded Ashish Goenka, as the CFO at Jubilant Foodworks Limited, which operates the fast-food chain Domino's Pizza. Ashish resigned from the company to take up an external opportunity.

Suman brings over 20 years of experience across a broad spectrum of leadership positions in Unilever, across India and Europe in the finance function. She will be joining Jubilant FoodWorks from Hindustan Unilever Limited, where she is vice president Finance – Beauty, Wellbeing & Personal Care, South Asia.

Through her multiple stints in Hindustan Unilever and Unilever Europe B.V., Suman who is a chartered accountant and MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, led several critical functions like controllership, business partnering, procurement, mergers, and acquisitions, and investor relations.

“As a leader, Suman brings high-quality experience in customer-first thinking, ability to partner with businesses and lead high-performing teams,” said Sameer Khetarpal, CEO & MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.