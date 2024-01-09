Kerala Roadways appoints Jothi Menon as CEO

As CEO of the Kerala Roadways, she will be responsible for spearheading expansion into the express cargo sector.

Kerala Roadways (KRS), an India-based logistics enterprise, has appointed Jothi Menon as its CEO and member of the board.

Before joining KRS, Jothi who co-founded Spoton Logistics, played an instrumental role in Spoton’s growth, fundraising efforts, and successful acquisition by Delhivery in 2022. A graduate of the XLRI, Jothi’s career before Spoton includes leadership roles at IBM, Accenture, and AOL.

With the appointment of Jothi, KRS is set to expand its services into the fast-growing express cargo space, which is currently witnessing a compounded annual growth rate of 15% with high profit margins for industry leaders.

“Jothi Menon is an accomplished leader whose execution track record, deep logistics industry knowledge, understanding of technology, and people skills make her the perfect candidate to lead KRS as we embark on this transformative journey to capitalize on the expected economic growth in India over the next decade,” said M K Siraj, Chairman of the KRS board.